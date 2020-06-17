Two Men Accused of Groping Young Women in Venice and Palms Areas

Police Wednesday sought public help to find two suspects who are accused of groping young women over a nearly month-long period in the Palms and Venice neighborhoods.

The two suspects, who are believed to be in their early 20s, might be responsible for as many as 13 assaults between May 14 and June 16, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

They allegedly target young women who are walking or jogging alone in the early evening and "grab the women's buttocks and breasts, then flee," police said.

WANTED: As many as 13 sexual batteries have occurred between May 14 & June 16 in the Palms & Venice neighborhoods. The suspects, described as 2 Black males in their early 20’s, approach lone young females & grab their buttocks & breasts before fleeing. Any info call 213-473-0447. pic.twitter.com/4tcLvZh96J — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) June 17, 2020

The suspects have been on foot, skateboard, bicycle and in a silver Mercedes-Benz sedan, according to police, who believe they might have also assaulted women in Culver City and Marina Del Rey.

Authorities circulated a video and photos of the suspects and the car, and they encouraged anyone with information about them to contact the Los Angeles Police Department's Operations West Bureau, Special Assault Section at 213-473-0447.

