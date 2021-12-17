Police are searching for a rock hurling burglar connected to at least 60 burglaries in the San Fernando Valley this year.

The Two O’Clock Rock burglar has struck at businesses in Van Nuys, North Hollywood, San Fernando, Burbank and other communities, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The man, who usually breaks in during early morning hours, has thrown rocks through windows to enter the businesses, police said.

“He first canvasses a location, then stages rocks in front of the businesses he is about to burglarize,” the LAPD said in a statement.

Security camera video released by police Thursday shows the burglar in action. Once inside the business, he usually takes money from the cash register.

The man was described as about 5-feet-10 inches tall, weighing between 150 and 180 pounds, with a receding hairline. He frequently wears a dark hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black shoes, and sometimes wears glasses.

He has also been seen riding a bicycle or driving an early 2000s dark-colored Nissan Maxima or Sentra.

Anyone with information on the burglaries was asked to contact LAPD Detective J. Eastburn at 818-832-0936 or Detective C. Parchman at 818-832-0941. Calls made during non-business hours or on weekends can be directed to 877-527-3247.

Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.