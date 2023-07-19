Two people attacked in armed home invasion in Hollywood Hills

A man was injured during an armed home invasion robbery Wednesday morning in the Hollywood Hills.

The Los Angeles Police Department said two armed men wearing ski masks and armed with semi-automatic pistols entered the home through a rear door and burglarized the residence.

The officers were called to the residence located at the 2500 block of Vasanta Way west of North Beachwood Drive at 1:35 a.m.

According to LAPD, The suspect's pistol whipped the male victim and took currency from the residence. A female victim was not injured.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact LAPD.