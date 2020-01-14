Long Beach

Two Shot at Illegal Gambling Facility in Long Beach

By City News Serivce

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Two people were wounded Monday night in a shooting inside an illegal gambling facility in Long Beach.

Police responded to the 1100 block of East Artesia Boulevard, near Lemon Avenue, about 9:20 p.m. and found a man with gunshot wounds to his upper
body and legs, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

The man was taken to a hospital by Long Beach Fire Department paramedics, police said.

While on scene, officers were informed of a second victim who was also
shot in the upper body and legs, but drove himself to a hospital, police said.

Both victims had stable vital signs, police said.

Police said the location of the shooting was an illegal gambling facility and three men and a woman were detained, but it was unclear if they were connected to the shooting.

No suspect information was immediately available.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

