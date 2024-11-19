Three-story home catches fire in Pico-Union area of Los Angeles

Firefighters battled a fire that broke out inside a three-story home in the Pico-Union neighborhood of Los Angeles Tuesday.

Strong flames and thick smoke were visible from the vacant building by 3 p.m. as firefighters were sent to the 1200 block of S. Menlo Avenue.

More than 44 firefighters were dispatch to extinguished the fire as they assessed heavy fire was primarily coming from the second and third floor.

While another building may be exposed, fire officials did not think it was damaged in the fire.

It’s unclear how the fire started.

No injuries were reported.

The fire was declared a knockdown in about 40 minutes after the it was first reported.