Two Suspects Sought In Stabbing of 82-Year-Old Man at Pasadena Home

Glenn Cavin suffered stab wounds, according to the Pasadena Police Department.

An 82-year-old man was stabbed to death at a Pasadena residence Wednesday, and authorities were searching for two of three suspects wanted in connection with the killing.

Officers were called to a residence in the 1000 block of North Mentor Avenue, near Bell Street in the area of McDonald Park, at about 2:15 p.m. Wednesday and found Glenn Cavin suffering from stab wounds, according to the Pasadena Police Department.

Cavin was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspects fled the scene prior to the arrival of police, but an investigation allowed authorities to track one of the suspects to a Target in the 3100 block of East Colorado Boulevard, according to Pasadena police.

Officers evacuated the Target, and police were able to take the person into custody at about 3 p.m.

Police did not release the suspect's identity, and a motive for the stabbing had yet to bet determined.

Authorities were seeking two other suspects in relation to the stabbing, though no description was provided.

Anyone with information on the stabbing was asked to contact Pasadena police at 626-744-4241. Calls made during non-business hours or on weekends can be directed to 877-527-3247. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

