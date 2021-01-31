Two Teenagers in Palmdale Die in Crash Triggered By Hit-and-Run Driver

Two men were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Palmdale, where one of the motorists fled the scene, authorities said Sunday.

The crash occurred at about 10:20 p.m. Saturday in the area of 10th Street West and Avenue O-8, where two men were pronounced dead at the scene, according to a watch sergeant at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Palmdale station.

Both victims were male Hispanics. One was 17, and the other 18, according to a police statement.

Paramedics dispatched to the location at 10:26 p.m. reported that two other people suffered injuries but declined to be transported to an area hospital, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher.

According to witnesses at the scene, a driver of a black vehicle was fleeing from a previous crash when he drove through an intersection and T-boned a silver Honda, killing two men inside that car.

The male suspect fled the scene in a 2015 Chrysler 200, prior to deputies’ arrival, according to a police statement.

The sheriff's Palmdale station urged anyone with information regarding the crash to call them at 661-272-2400.