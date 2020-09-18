Two Women Taken To Hospital After Being Exposed To Carbon Monoxide in Westlake

Two women inside a Westlake district apartment were sent to a hospital Friday night with unspecified symptoms of carbon monoxide exposure from propane tanks.

Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters were dispatched about 6:40 p.m. to a third-floor unit of a three-story, 41-unit apartment building in the 400 block of South Bonnie Brae Street, near West Sixth Street, according to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The women were taken to a hospital in fair condition, Humphrey said.

"LAFD has determined the source of the carbon monoxide to be propane tanks utilized in an undetermined manner on a third-floor balcony," according to Humphrey.

Crews assisted the building's residents to go outside into fresh air, and a fan was brought into the building to ventilate it, Humphrey said.

Residents were able to reenter their building by 7:30 p.m., and none of them required medical treatment.