UCLA Allowing Faculty And Staff Successfully Working Remotely to Stay Home Through March

UCLA announced Tuesday it will allow some faculty and staff to work remotely through the end of its winter quarter, March 19, in an effort to limit the number of people on campus during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The extension applies to "faculty and staff at UCLA who have successfully been able to work remotely,'' the university said.

It does not apply to those who have been working on campus, are "associated with the ramp-up of UCLA research'' or instructors and support staff who have been approved to conduct winter courses with an on-campus component.

Some staff who work at UCLA's kindergarten through 12th grade schools may be asked to return to campus before March, but will receive advance notice if applicable, according to the university, which added that as needs change others may be asked to return early, as well.

"I know you have made extraordinary efforts to continue serving UCLA's mission of education, research and service during the upheaval of the past six months, and the entire campus leadership team thanks you for your perseverance and dedication,'' Michael Beck, UCLA's administrative vice chancellor, wrote in an email to faculty and staff.

The extension followed a recommendation from the university's COVID-19 Response and Recovery Task Force, and does not apply to UCLA Health, David Geffen School of Medicine and School of Dentistry staff who are directly engaged in clinical care or training.

Those returning to campus must abide by the university's COVID-19 symptom monitoring requirements.