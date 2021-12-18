UCLA

UCLA Cancels Men's Basketball Game Vs. Cal Poly

The cancellation follows multiple other Bruins basketball game cancellations, due to COVID-19 problems in the program.

By Maggie More

Basketballs are pictured.
Getty

UCLA's basketball game against Cal Poly, scheduled for Dec. 22, has been canceled "due to COVID-19 developments within the Bruins' program," a Saturday statement from UCLA said.

The men's non-conference game will not be rescheduled.

In addition to the Wednesday game, which was set to take place in Pauley Pavilion, UCLA has paused all team-related activities, and is evaluating future games, the statement said.

Anyone who purchased a single ticket for the canceled game will be automatically refunded, and anyone with UCLA men's basketball season tickets will receive a credit for the cost of the game.

The cancellation of Wednesday's game comes just one day after UCLA announced it was cancelling its Saturday, Dec. 18 game against North Carolina.

The Bruins' women's basketball game against Texas Southern was canceled, again due to COVID-19 protocols, on Thursday.

