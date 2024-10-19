Group of men commit hate crime attack against UCLA students: Police

Five UCLA students were subjected to a hate crime attack early Saturday, campus police announced in a Clery Timely Warning.

Law enforcement are searching for a group of three men who hurled a racial slur at a group of UCLA students who were seated outside a Chick-fil-A restaurant just before 1 a.m. The driver of a dark-colored SUV yelled a slur at the students and the front passenger threw an open water bottle at them.

The water bottle hit one of the students, police said.

The driver was described as a man in his 20s with blonde hair, the front passenger was described as a man in his 20s with dark hair and a white shirt, and the rear passenger was just described as a man.

No arrests have been made in connection with the hate crime attack.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the UCLA Police Department at 310-825-1491.