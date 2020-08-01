Unhealthy Air Quality Today in Parts of Southland

Air quality will be unhealthy Saturday in the Santa Clarita Valley, the East San Gabriel Valley and the San Gabriel Mountains, officials said.

Additionally, air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive individuals in the San Fernando Valley, the west San Gabriel Valley and the Pomona/Walnut Valley area.

The Los Angeles County Health Officer, Dr. Muntu Davis, advises people living or working in those areas to minimize outdoor activities if they suffer from heart disease, asthma or other respiratory illnesses.

Children who have sensitive conditions also should not participate in outdoor physical activity and should stay indoors as much as possible, he said.

For air quality maps and forecasts, visit www.aqmd.gov/home/air-quality.