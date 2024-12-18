Man hospitalized in stabbing at Universal City/Studio City Metro Station

Authorities are searching for an attacker who stabbed a man Tuesday night at the Universal City/Studio City Station Metro Station.

A detailed description of the person sought in the stabbing at about 10 p.m. Tuesday was not immediately available. The man in his 30s was hospitalized after the attack at the San Fernando Valley transit stop on Lankershim Boulevard below Universal Studios Hollywood.

The victim's condition was stable, police said Wednesday morning.

Details about a motive for the attack, which police said happened on a train platform, were not available.

"Metro's focus is on ensuring our system is safe for our customers and employees, even as our county works to address the drug addiction and untreated mental illness challenges that result in incidents like the one on our system last night," Metro said in a statement. "We value the continued partnership with our city and county partners in ensuring the Metro system can get the people of Los Angeles where they need to go -- and safely."

NBCLA has reached out to Metro and police for more details.

In April, a woman on her way home from work was killed in a stabbing on a Metro train between the North Hollywood and Universal/Studio City stations. The stabbing around 5 a.m. was on a train heading toward downtown Los Angeles before it arrived at the Universal/Studio City Station.

The attacker in the April stabbing was arrested about 30 minutes later near Ventura Boulevard and Vineland Avenue. Court records show the accused attacker was previously convicted of assaulting passengers on Los Angeles public transit system.