Updated: Extensive street closures remain in Altadena

North Altadena remains under lockdown and as of Friday morning, an extensive number of side streets along Altadena Drive and New York Drive were made accessible to first responders only.

Pacific Coast Highway and Mulholland Highway remain open in western LA County.

Road closures for Palisades Fire in Pacific Palisades

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Tuna Canyon Rd. between PCH (1) and Saddle Peak Rd.

Saddle Peak Rd. between Stunt Rd. and Tuna Canyon Rd.

Stunt Rd. between Mulholland and Schueren.

Rambla Pacifico St. and Las Flores Canyon Rd. between PCH (1) and Piuma Rd.

Piuma Rd. between Malibu Canyon Rd. and Rambla Pacifico

Cold Canyon between Piuma Rd. and Mulholland Hwy

Las Virgenes Rd. between Malibu Canyon Rd. and Mulholland Hwy

Malibu Canyon Rd. between Piuma Rd. and PCH (1)

Old Topanga Canyon Road off S Topanga Canyon Blvd

Road closures for Eaton Fire in Altadena

Angeles Crest (2) Highway: eastbound at the entrance of Angeles National Forest to Big Tujunga Road

Foothill (210) Freeway: westbound and eastbound at on-ramp from Arroyo Boulevard

San Gabriel Canyon (39) Road: fully closed north of Azusa, allowing only resident entry.

Eastbound Angeles Crest Highway (State Route 2) closed for 2.2 miles north of I-210 to 300 feet west of Upper Big Tujunga Road

Windsor Ave between Ventura St. and W Woodbury Rd.

Casitas Ave between W Montana St. and W Woodbury Rd.

N Parnell Way between Vermont St. and W Woodbury Rd.

Vermont St. between Parnell Way and Lincoln Ave.

Laun St. between Lincoln Ave and Glenrosa Ave.

Glenrose Ave between Montana St and Loma Alta Dr.

Lincoln Ave between W Loma Alta Dr and Vermont.

Glenrose Ave between W Loma Alta Dr and W Woodbury Rd.

Navarro Ave between W Montana and W Woodbury Rd.

El Sereno Ave between W Montana and W Woodbury Rd.

Raymond Ave between W Montana and W Woodbury Rd.

Summit Ave between W Montana and W Woodbury Rd.

Garfield Ave between W Montana and W Woodbury Rd.

El Molino Ave between Fontanet Way and W Woodbury Rd.

Mar Vista Ave between New York Dr. and Topeka St.

Atchison St. between Catalina and Mar Vista Ave

Michigan Ave between New York Dr. and Topeka St.

Holliston Ave between New York Dr. and Topeka St.

N. Hill Ave between New York Dr. and Topeka St.

Sierra Bonita Ave between New York Dr. and Atchison St.

Oxford Ave between New York Dr. and Washington Bl.

Sinaloa Ave between New York Dr. and Washington Bl.

Dominion Ave between Crary St. and Washington Bl.

New York Dr. between Lake Ave and Altadena Dr.

Washington Bl between Allen Ave and Altadena Dr., and Craig Ave to Woodlyn Rd.

Tierra Alta Dr. between Washington Bl. and Galbreth Rd.

Craig Ave between Washington Bl. and Woodlyn Rd.

Martello Ave between Washington Bl. and Woodlyn Rd.

Galbreth Rd between Tierra Alta Dr. and Altadena Dr.

Fair Oaks Ave between W Loma Alta Dr and E Woodbury Rd.

Marengo Ave between W Loma Alta Dr and E Woodbury Rd.

Santa Anita from Concha St and E Woodbury Rd.

Santa Rosa Ave between Athens St. and E Woodbury Rd.

Lake Ave between W Loma Alta Dr and E Woodbury Rd.

Altadena Dr. between Woodbury Rd. and Athens St., Crestold Dr. and Galbreth, and Washington Blvd and Roosevelt Ave

Mariposa St. between Crestford Ave and Lincoln Ave

Canyon Crest Rd. between Lincoln Ave and Canyon Dell Rd.

Wapello St. between Curve Ave and Lake Curve

Mount Curve Ave between Wapello St. and Maiden Ln.

Maiden Ln between Mount Curve Ave and E Palm St.

E Palm St. between Maiden Ln and N Holliston St.

Rubio Canyon Rd. between E Loma Alta Rd. and Maiden Ln.

E Loma Alta Dr. between Rubio Canyon and Pine Crest Dr.

Sierra Madre Villa Ave between New York Dr. and Villa Heights Rd.

Los Angeles National Forest Chaney Trailhead; Open To Contractors, Residents, and emergency vehicles from Alzada Rd to Millard Canyon Campground

A live road closures map from the City of Los Angeles Public Works can be found here.