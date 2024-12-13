USC

New USC study shows an increase in public housing lowers rates of homelessness 

Compared to other major cities, Los Angeles had more unsheltered homeless between 2107 through 2020. 

By Sahana Patel and Camilla Rambaldi

The USC Homelessness Policy Research Institute found that cities with more public housing options have lower rates of homelessness. 

“Los Angeles is clearly an epicenter of the current homelessness crisis,” said Jared Schachner with the USC Price School of Public Safety. “Housing market differences seem to provide the most powerful explanation why different places have different levels of homelessness.”

Measure A, the recently approved sales tax to fund homeless programs, could increase the number of publicly funded homes around Los Angeles County, according to Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson.

“When we invest in housing, we invest in homelessness prevention. We invest in healthy communities,” said Richardson. 

Jamies Shuford and his wife Thenia have been impacted by the previous public housing efforts in Long Beach. The couple now live at the Century Villages at Cabrillo in Long Beach, a housing community that supports families and veterans. 

“I was down in Skid Row homeless, living on the sidewalk,” husband Shuford said. “Cardboard condominium and all.”

“Now I’m on the other end helping them instead of somebody helping me,” his wife said.

