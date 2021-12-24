USC To Conduct Remote Learning For First Week of Classes

USC announced Friday it will conduct the first week of classes in the new year remotely.

Residence halls and student housing were expected to open as previously scheduled on Jan. 6, according to a USC email sent to the Trojan community.

Classes are slated to begin Jan. 10 as scheduled, but the first will be conducted remotely, with in-person instruction resuming Jan. 18, the university announced. Graduate and professional students will hear directly from their individual schools about program-specific exceptions or changes to remote start plans.

USC also announced its COVID policies:

All students will be required to show proof of a negative COVID test before moving into university housing and before the resumption of in-person classes; regular surveillance testing will continue to be required by all students.

All faculty, staff and students will be required to receive a booster shot as soon as they are eligible; deadlines will be provided next week. In the meantime, we urge everyone to get their booster as soon as possible, and upload the record to mySHR.

There will be no changes to faculty and staff work plans.

Spring New Student Convocation, originally scheduled for Jan. 7, will be delayed about two weeks. Details about the rescheduled event to come.

All other previously scheduled university events will continue as planned and be conducted in full compliance with LA County Department of Public Health guidelines.

Information about COVID-19 can be found at coronarvirus.usc.edu and questions directed to the COVID response team at covid19@usc.edu or by phone at 213-740-6291.