USMNT vs. Mexico in Allstate Continental Clásico: Tune In for Preview Before the Match

The U.S. men’s national team and Mexico will face off in the first ever Allstate Continental Clásico on Wednesday.

The match kicks off Wednesday, April 19 at 7 p.m. PST.

The rivalry between the two teams will thrill thousands at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

When it comes to North American soccer, it doesn’t get bigger than the USMNT and Mexico.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The match will be broadcast live on Telemundo television and Peacock.

Shortly before the start of the game, NBCLA's sports anchor Mario Solis will interview special guests who will explain what is at stake in this continental classic. In addition, Telemundo 52's Alejandro Navarro will report from Arizona with the latest before the match.

To see the preview of the game, tune in to NBCLA or Telemundo Noticias this Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. on Roku on Channel 4107 and on Samsung TV Plus on Channel 1035.

How Do I Stream NBCLA Live on Roku?

Check out our streaming platforms to see live coverage.

Roku

Turn on your Roku device

From the home screen, select the Live TV tile

Scroll down to Channel 4107

Samsung TV Plus

Select the Samsung TV Plus tile to launch the channel guide

Find us on Channel 1035

Xumo

Open the Xumo Play app on your TV

In the Live Guide there is a vertical list of content sections. Scroll down to the last option, Local News

Scroll until you find NBC Los Angeles News

You can also watch at nbcla.com on your mobile or computer browser.