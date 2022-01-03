USPS is Hiring. Here's When Several Job Fairs are Happening

The United States Postal Service is set to hold several job fairs starting Tuesday looking for personnel in Garden Grove, La Verne, Fullerton and Chino.

The USPS is looking for full-time and part-time employees.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

At the job fairs, the USPS will have staff available to answer questions and help with the application process.

Face masks and social distancing is required at the job fairs.

The pay rate for “city carrier assistant” is $18.51 per hour, while the pay rate for a "postal support employee” is $18.69, USPS said.

Those interested can fill out an application here. Employees must be willing to work weekends and holidays, the USPS said.

Job Fairs

Location : Garden Grove Main PO, 10441 Stanford Ave, Garden Grove, CA 92842

: Garden Grove Main PO, 10441 Stanford Ave, Garden Grove, CA 92842 Day and time: Jan. 4 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location : La Verne Main PO, 3355 N White Ave, La Verne, CA 91750

: La Verne Main PO, 3355 N White Ave, La Verne, CA 91750 Day and Time: Jan. 11 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location : Fullerton Main PO, 1350 E Chapman Ave, Fullerton, CA 92834

: Fullerton Main PO, 1350 E Chapman Ave, Fullerton, CA 92834 Day and Time: Jan. 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.