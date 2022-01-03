USPS

USPS is Hiring. Here's When Several Job Fairs are Happening

The pay rate for “city carrier assistant” is $18.51 per hour, while the pay rate for a "postal support employee” is $18.69, USPS said.

By Heather Navarro

The United States Postal Service is set to hold several job fairs starting Tuesday looking for personnel in Garden Grove, La Verne, Fullerton and Chino. 

The USPS is looking for full-time and part-time employees. 

At the job fairs, the USPS will have staff available to answer questions and help with the application process. 

Face masks and social distancing is required at the job fairs. 

Those interested can fill out an application here. Employees must be willing to work weekends and holidays, the USPS said. 

Job Fairs

  • Location: Garden Grove Main PO, 10441 Stanford Ave, Garden Grove, CA 92842
  • Day and time: Jan. 4 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Location: La Verne Main PO, 3355 N White Ave, La Verne, CA 91750
  • Day and Time: Jan. 11 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Location: Fullerton Main PO, 1350 E Chapman Ave, Fullerton, CA 92834
  • Day and Time: Jan. 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Location: Chino Main PO, 5375 Walnut Ave, Chino, CA 91708
  • Day and Time: Jan. 26 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

