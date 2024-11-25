Flames engulf vacant building in downtown Los Angeles

An explosive fire has engulfed a vacant building in flames in the downtown Los Angeles area early Monday.

The fire began at around 4 a.m. at a two-story building on the 1300 block of South Flower Street near the 10 Freeway.

Firefighters with the Los Angeles Fire Department were in defensive mode as they worked to water down the flames.

Flower Street between Venice and Pico boulevards is closed due to the fire.

No injuries have been reported.