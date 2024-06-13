Valencia chiropractor arrested after hidden camera found in bathroom

A 40-year-old chiropractor is under arrest after an employee found a hidden camera in the bathroom of The Joint Chiropractic in Valencia, where he worked.

The bathroom where the camera was found, on May 8, was shared by both employees and patients, according to authorities.

After an investigation, Santa Clarita sheriffs arrested Nicholas Vanderyde for possession of obscene matter depicting a minor and for videotaping inside a room.

In a statement, The Joint Chiropractic said that Vanderhyde, a part-time employee, "has been on administrative leave and has no further access to any of its clinics."

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The Joint Chiropractic said the incident has been reported to the Board of Chiropractic Examiners State of California.

“At this time, we have been made aware that approximately 20 individuals may have been impacted between May 6 and May 8,” the statement said.