Van Nuys piano teacher arrested for allegedly sexually abusing minor student

The teacher, identified as Hovanes John Jihanyan of Van Nuys, was taken into custody after authorities served a search warrant in Encino.

By Elizabeth Chavolla

Police on Thursday arrested a 41-year-old piano teacher suspected of sexual abuse of a 14-year-old student.

According to the Santa Monica Police Department, detectives received the report of suspected child abuse of a 14-year-old by her piano teacher. After a thorough investigation, detectives said Jihanyan and the minor were engaged in sexual activity since July 2024.

Hovanes John Jihanyan of Van Nuys, was taken into custody after authorities served a search warrant in Encino.
(Photo by Santa Monica Police Department)
Some of these incidents occurred at the student's home, the teacher's vehicle, and his studio at the French Conservatory of Music in Beverly Hills.

Jihanyan was booked on suspicion of lewd acts on a minor 13 years or younger, continuous sex abuse of a minor 13 years or younger, sexual assault on a minor 13 years or younger with the perpetrator being 10 years older, possession of child pornography, and sexual exploitation of a minor.

The SMPD said Jihanyan remains in their custody and has no prior criminal history.

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

The case will be filed with the LA County District Attorney's Office on Monday, December 16, 2024.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Lizette Hardgrave at (310) 458-2256, Sgt. David Haro at (310) 458-8952, or the Watch Commander at (310) 458-

