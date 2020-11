A van partially fell into a sinkhole that opened up Tuesday morning on a street in the Crenshaw area.

The white van was on its side with its front half over the edge of the sinkhole near Buckingham Road and Obama Boulevard.

Video: A van ended up on the edge of a sinkhole this morning on a Baldwin Hills street. There are no reports of injuries. pic.twitter.com/0b9L5bagos — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) November 10, 2020

There are no reports of injuries.

It was not immediately clear how the van ended up partially in the sinkhole and whether anyone was inside at the time.