The Varsity Gay League is starting a flag football league in Los Angeles, and it has the backing of the Super Bowl champions.

The LA Rams recently held a clinic for 100 of the players in the queer recreational sports league.

Despite the league's name, everyone is welcome to play, regardless of one's sexuality, gender or skill level.

Will Hackner, the CEO and founder of Varsity Gay League, said he started the league because many sports organizations have not welcomed queer people.

"It's not to say that gay people couldn't play on them," Hackner said. "It's just that they were always referred to as the gay player. I wanted a space where everyone could just be a player."

Hackner started the league 15 years ago. Since then, it has expanded to 23 cities around the country, with more than 7,000 people participating a week.

"We have about 12 different sports that we play," Hackner said. "Everything from football to dodgeball, soccer, bocce ball, cornhole to softball."

The Rams made collaboration flags with both of the brands' names and donated footballs, cones and other equipment.

While Hackner is grateful for the equipment, he says the intangible support makes the biggest difference.

"It shows to me the power of love, the power of passion and the power the Rams have when it comes to really showing their support for our community, which is pretty outstanding," Hackner said.