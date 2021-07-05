Attacker Sought in Deadly Car-to-Car Shooting and Crash in Venice

A man was killed and a woman was wounded Monday in a car-to-car shooting and crash in Venice.

The shooting was reported at 2:36 a.m. at Sixth and Brooks avenues. The two victims, both in their 20s, were traveling in a car when someone pulled up and fired multiple gunshots at them from another vehicle.

The victim then crashed into a parked car.

The man died at the scene and the woman was hospitalized.

Security cameras captured the two cars and crash on video.

No arrests were reported Monday morning. A detailed description of the shooter's car was not immediately available.