Man Killed in Possible Road Rage Shooting at Stoplight on LA's Westside

A man was shot and killed in the Westside community of Del Rey Monday in what is believed to be a road rage altercation, police said.

The shooting was reported at 12:15 p.m. at Lincoln Boulevard and Maxella Avenue near the Marina (90) Freeway. The gunfire erupted after what witnesses said appeared to be a confrontation between two drivers heading north on Lincoln Boulevard around midday in Marina Del Rey.

Details about what led to the dispute were not available.

The two men stopped at a red light. Both got out of their cars and the shooter opened fire, killing the other driver.

"It still just shocks me that this happened right here," said witness Rudy Escobar. "Nowadays, you just don’t know what the other person is doing or going to do. You just have to swallow your pride shrug it off."

NewsChopper4 footage showed a white tent over a black sedan. The victim was described as a man in his 20s.

The shooter fled northbound on Lincoln Boulevard in a dark Kia sedan.

"We are also doing an extensive video canvass," said LAPD detective Sean Kinchla. "There’s a lot of cameras in the area so hopefully some of the cameras captured the incident.

"No one wants to see something like this happen. Its easier said than done but try and be calm when driving. Los Angeles is a very busy area. Just try and be patient."

The 2.45-square-mile Del Rey neighborhood is bordered by Venice, Marina del Rey, and Culver City.