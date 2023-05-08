Watch: Tap on Bumper Erupts Into Road Rage Rampage in Woodland Hills

A minor tap on the bumper quickly escalated into a series of road rage crashes that left several vehicles damaged at a Southern California intersection.

Security camera video and witnesses captured the high-revving, tire-squealing chain of events Wednesday afternoon on camera in Woodland Hills. The video showed a Ford Mustang appear to rear-end a SUV stopped near a freeway overpass in the 22000 block of Ventura Boulevard.

That's when the minor traffic accident took several turns for the worse.

The SUV driver got out and approached the Mustang, which backed up into a pickup as horns blared. The squeal of tires could be heard when the Mustang driver accelerated forward and crashed into the side of a white box truck that stopped after the first crash.

The driver then reversed, hopping the street's median and backing into a blue Porsche Boxster on the other side of the center divider.

The Mustang driver then crossed back over the median and slammed into the rear of the SUV for a second time. Both vehicles came to a stop near the overpass as other drivers and witnesses gathered at the intersection.

Firefighter-paramedics responded to the scene. It was not immediately clear whether anyone was seriously injured.

John Crawford was just arriving at his drapery and blinds business when he saw traffic backed up and the aftermath of the crashes. He said firefighter-paramedics escorted the driver from the scene.

"When I got to may office, I saw there was a commotion going on and a lot of wrecked vehicles," Crawford said, who provided the security camera video. "It was very disturbing. Very messy.

"You just don't know what could've happened next."

The driver of the Mustang, a 22-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, police said Monday. Bond was set at $30,000, and an initial court date was scheduled for later this month.

It was not immediately clear whether the drivers were involved in another confrontation before the events captured on camera.

Haz clic aquí para leer esta historia en español.