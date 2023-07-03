Ventura

8-year-old Ventura boy found safe after he disappeared while riding bike

The boy was reported missing Sunday evening.

By Jonathan Lloyd

An 8-year-old boy reported missing Sunday when he disappeared while riding his bike has been found safe, authorities said Monday morning.

The boy was last seen 3:30 p.m. Sunday riding his bike near his family's apartment complex in the 200 block of Ramona Street. The boys' mother called authorities Sunday night to report him missing

Ventura police searched areas near the apartment, going door-to-door and deploying a drone.

In a Facebook post update Monday, Ventura Police said the boy was found safe and reunited with family. He was with anther missing child on the bike path next to the 33 Freeway, police said.

"Thank you, Ventura, for your immense help in spreading the word so quickly," police said in the post.

