Verizon outage affects customers in Los Angeles and other parts of U.S.

Verizon customers were reporting outages Monday morning in Los Angeles and across the United States.

Outages began around 6 a.m. in the Los Angeles area, according to the website Downdetector. Most of the outages reported early Monday were in Chicago, Minneapolis and other Midwest cities with other reports coming from Phoenix and Denver.

Nationwide, more than 80,000 reports had been submitted on the site early Monday.

Verizon released a statement to NBC News: "We are aware of an issue impacting service for some customers. Our engineers are engaged and we are working quickly to identify and solve the issue."

The telecommunications company responded to users on its support account on X saying, "We understand the importance of staying connected, and would be happy to take a look at what's occurring,. Please send us a DM, and we can jump right in!" and "Hello! I know how frustrating this may be and how important it is to have reliable service. Send us a DM to address any concerns you may have today."

We are aware of an issue impacting service for some customers. Our engineers are engaged and we are working quickly to identify and solve the issue. — Verizon News (@VerizonNews) September 30, 2024

Users also reported issues accessing Verizon's support page on its website. A post on X by Verizon Support had hundred of responses by mid-morning.

Many users reported phones displaying "SOS" mode. The message appears on iPhones when a device is not connected to a cellular network to indicated the user can still make emergency calls through other networks.

The feature is available only in the United States, Canada and Australia.