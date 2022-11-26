Victim Identified in Possible Road Rage Shooting in Costa Mesa

Coroner's officials Saturday released the name of a man who was fatally wounded during a shooting in Costa Mesa that police believe was triggered by a minor traffic incident on Thanksgiving Day.

The victim was identified as Lucas Rivera-Velasco of Costa Mesa, according to the Orange County coroner's office.

Officers were sent to the 400 block of West Bay Street, west of the Costa Mesa (55) Freeway, at about 6:45 p.m. Thursday, according to the Costa Mesa Police Department. They found five people with gunshot wounds.

Rivera-Velasco was one of two victims rushed to a trauma center. He died from his injuries there, and the other shooting victim was listed in stable condition.

"Three other victims were transported to other nearby hospitals,'' police said. "One of those victims is in critical condition and the two other victims are in stable condition.''

Investigators said the shooting was an "isolated incident.'' Police believe a minor traffic accident precipitated the shooting.

"Detectives worked through the night and learned the male suspect fled in a black Chevrolet truck eastbound on Bay Street,'' police said. "In the early morning hours (Friday) the suspect in the black truck turned himself in and detectives made the arrest."

The suspect was identified as Lee Walker, 41, of Santa Ana, police said.

Costa Mesa police urged anyone with information about the incident to call them at 714-754-5252.