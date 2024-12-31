Victorville family uneasy after man points gun at home, shoots at cars

A Victorville family was left shaken and puzzled after their home surveillance camera captured an armed man brandishing a gun at their front door then shooting at one of their cars on Christmas Eve.

The Darling family said they had just finished opening presents and preparing to go to bed when they were notified of someone at their front door. In the surveillance footage, a man in a hood and mask is seen approaching the family’s front door, pointing a gun in its direction and sticking his middle finger in the air before walking away.

“I have to stay calm for the family,” Jason Darling said. “Calm and strong. Everyone’s anxiety is high.”

Darling said once he saw the unsettling sight, he called 911 and set off his car alarm in hopes of bringing attention to his home. Before the masked man got away, he shot at the family’s car.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

“One here and one went to the engine and one into the radiator fan,” Darling said of the bullets that pierced his vehicle.

According to the homeowner, he’s unsure why his family was targeted. Darling believes the man has a vendetta against someone, but believes he was mistaken with the location he chose.

“It seemed like he had a problem with somebody and was upset about something and we are unsure,” he said. “It could be the wrong house or the wrong neighborhood.”

As a result of the encounter, a neighborhood watch group was created.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department did not confirm if it is searching for the man.