Video captures violent stabbing attack of woman in East Hollywood

Police have released a new video of a violent daytime attack in East Hollywood that left a woman stabbed multiple times in hopes of finding the man responsible.

The woman was stabbed repeatedly on Jan. 18 around noon near the intersection of Santa Monica Boulevard and Edgemont Street, according to the LAPD.

In the video, the man is seen holding an object as he approaches the woman who was walking with two other people when she was attacked.

Neighbors and people who work in the area said they were shaken up by the violent attack.

"Very scared," said Lilian Godinez who works nearby. "A lot of crazy people in the area."

The woman stabbed was taken to a hospital and has recovered.

Police say the attacker took off east and went to the Metro station at Santa Monica Boulevard and Vermont Avenue.

Miguel Lopez, who also works nearby, said more security is needed in the area. Lopez shared a surveillance video with NBC4 that shows another angle of the attacker running off after stabbing the woman.

LAPD has released a photo of the man with hopes that someone can identify him. Anyone with more information on the case is asked to call the Rampart Detective Division at 213-484-3631.