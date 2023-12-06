calabasas

Grandfather sucker-punched as he pushed baby in stroller in Calabasas

A neighbor's security camera captured the attack on video.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

Authorities are attempting to identify a man seen in video of an attack Tuesday on a grandfather who was pushing a grandchild in a stroller on a Calabasas street.

Video from a neighbor's home security camera showed the attacker, dressed in a dark short-sleeve shirt and jeans with his cap on backwards, get out of a Honda Odyssey minivan and approach the victim on Lost Springs Road east of Lost Hills Road. The assailant appeared to punch the victim as he pushed the stroller, knocking the man to the ground and the stroller onto its side.

The man returned to the van and left the scene. The vehicle was described as a silver 2005 Honda Odyssey with Nevada license plate number 183W80.

It was not immediately clear whether the grandfather and baby were injured.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Details about a motive and what led up to the attack were not immediately available. Photos of the attacker and minivan were released Wednesday by Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department investigators.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff Station at 818-878-1808.

This article tagged under:

calabasas
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us