fireworks

Watch: Illegal Fireworks Launched From Downtown LA Parking Lot Explode on High-Rise Balcony

The fireworks can be seen striking the high-rise residence before starting a small fire on the Fourth of July.

By Christine Kim and Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

Illegal fireworks launched from a downtown Los Angeles parking lot on the Fourth of July exploded in a bright flash on the balcony of a high-rise building and started a small fire.

Video shows the fireworks hit the side of the building before an explosion several stories above Hope and 12th streets, where a group had been setting off illegal fireworks Sunday night.  

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

“I was shocked, definitely didn’t see that coming,” said Andrew Yi, who captured video from a nearby balcony. “

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Amber Alert 10 mins ago

Amber Alert: 2-Year-Old Boy Abducted by Father Suspected in Slaying of Child's Mother

Angeles National Forest 23 mins ago

Couple Mysteriously Vanish, Last Seen in Angeles National Forest

Yi said the fire was quickly extinguished. Firefighters responded to a report of a fire at the building around 10:40 p.m., but it was out by the time they arrived.

No injuries were reported. 

Witness said the people who launched the fireworks ran to their cars and left. 

“As soon as it hit the building, I saw everybody just leave and run to their cars,” Yi said.

No arrests were reported. 

This article tagged under:

fireworksDowntown LA
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us