Boulders, trees, dirt and debris tumbled down a Southern California coastal cliff Friday in a landslide.
The slide was reported near the shoreline in the Palos Verdes Estates area. Crews were sent to the 300 block of Paseo del Mar about 10 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported, according to the fire department.
