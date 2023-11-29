Exposition Park

Watch: Sliding LAPD patrol car hits man walking on sidewalk

A man was briefly pinned between the patrol car and a building in Exposition Park south of downtown Los Angeles.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man walking on a Los Angeles sidewalk early Wednesday was nearly run down by a LAPD patrol car in a harrowing scene caught on camera.

Chris Davis, wearing a high visibility vest, can be seen in security camera video shuffling to his left and right as he tried to dodge the patrol car sliding in his direction. The car appeared to have front-end damaged from a collision prior to striking Davis.

"I was just walking down the street, right here," Davis said, shaking his head as he sat on a bus stop bench after the crash. "They ran into me and knocked me into the glass."

Davis was briefly pinned between the patrol car and building near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Normandie Avenue in Exposition Park. Two officers can be seen immediately getting out of the car to check on Davis, who was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Details about what led to the 12:30 a.m. crash were not immediately available. No officers were injured.

The LAPD said the officers were not involved in a pursuit.

This article tagged under:

Exposition ParkLAPD
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us