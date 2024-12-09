Video: Man steals from postal service truck in Koreatown

A man was caught on video while stealing some items from a U.S. Postal Service truck in Los Angeles’ Koreatown.
The incident was recorded on Monday on Wilshire Boulevard between Vermont Avenue and Shatto Place,
The man was seen taking a package from the truck then walking away while pushing his bicycle.
Korea town Los Angeles! Man stealing from USPS @USPS in the middle of morning traffic @ABC7 @KTLA @CBSNews @KCBSKCALDesk pic.twitter.com/B5vYH1Foyn— M.C. Raider (@TheMCRaidershow) December 9, 2024
The Los Angeles Police Department and the U.S Postal Service did not respond to NBC Los Angeles’ request for comment.