Video: Man steals from postal service truck in Koreatown

He took a package from the truck, the video clip showed.

By Helen Jeong

A man was caught on video while stealing some items from a U.S. Postal Service truck in Los Angeles’ Koreatown.

The incident was recorded on Monday on Wilshire Boulevard between Vermont Avenue and Shatto Place,

The man was seen taking a package from the truck then walking away while pushing his bicycle.

The Los Angeles Police Department and the U.S Postal Service did not respond to NBC Los Angeles’ request for comment.

