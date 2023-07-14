Video shows USPS mail carrier being robbed at gunpoint in North Hollywood 

Police are asking for the public's help track down the suspects who robbed a United States Postal Service (USPS) mail carrier who was held up at gunpoint in North Hollywood.

The robbery suspects only took the carrier's mail keys, but a few hours later, an apartment building was burglarized, and its mailboxes looted.

And although people who live in the complex feel it’s connected; USPS has not linked the crimes.

Footage from a surveillance video captures terrifying moments outside of Jack’s Auto Body Shop in North Hollywood when a man armed with. Gun goes after a mail carrier.

“Our manager sees a car pull up and block our driveway”, said Marc Dupre, employee at Jack’s Auto Body.

Dupre’s manager was at the shop when the incident happened on Tuesday around 10 a.m.

“He can see one of them jump out of the vehicle with a hoodie on follow the mailman into the office and he believes he can see a gun”, said Dupre.

Surveillance footage from inside the autobody shop office captures the gunman demanding the mailman hand over his keys.

“The mailman is fumbling around for his keys”, said Dupre. “In the video you can him say they are jammed having trouble getting them off his belt”.

Dupre said the mail man finally gives the gunman his keys and the robber takes off.

About 11 hours later, an apartment building in Studio City is burglarized twice.

Surveillance footage shows a man enter the building just before 10 p.m. and ransack the mailbox, then a few hours later at 2:55 a.m. the man comes back with a friend to steal more mail.

“The brash, brazen audacity of these guys is ridiculous”, said Time Brehmber, a Studio City resident.

It’s pretty easy to put that together and see that these people robbed somebody at gun point and took their keys and has access to our building and every other building in the neighborhood”, said Skylar Adams, of Studio City.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service will not comment on a master key, and say they are looking into if the robbery in North Hollywood is related to this burglary in Studio City.

A $50,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspects.

“It doesn’t make me feel safe,” said Adams.

But those who live in the building that was burglarized say they want answers about if a master key was taken, and if other buildings may be vulnerable.

“It makes me feel uneasy, where I’m supposed to come home and feel safe and know that anyone can walk in”, said Adams.

Robbing a mail carrier is a federal crime. The United States Postal Service is offering a hefty reward right out of the gates, 50 thousand dollars for the arrest and conviction of these suspects.