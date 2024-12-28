Vigil honors beloved Altadena couple who were found dead in home

A vigil was held Friday evening to honor the lives of a couple that was found dead in an Altadena home the week before.

Mourners gathered on the 700 block of W. Sacramento Street to grieve the loss of 62-year-old Wendell Harmon and 58-year-old Beverly Harmon. The two were found dead at a home on Sacramento Street on Dec. 20. Law enforcement did not disclose the cause of their deaths.

Kenneth Harmon, Wendell’s younger brother, described the couple as a class act who were beloved in their community. Wendell worked at the Robinson Park Recreation Center and served as a mentor for youth football teams, according to Kenneth. He added that the support of the public has been helping his family as they process the deaths.

“With the love and support I’m seeing right here, it brought down the anxiety, the anger level because it’s nothing but love right now … I wish this for no human being,” he said. “They didn’t deserve it, no human being deserves it. I just wish justice and we’ll go from there.”

Kenneth said police have not shared much about the case. The investigation is ongoing.