LA County

Vote Centers Open for LA County Special Election

All participating vote centers will follow public health and safety guidelines related to COVID-19.

By City News Service

Getty Images

Officials said Saturday that vote centers are open and available for the March 2 special election in Los Angeles County.

County Registrar-Recorder Dean Logan said the centers will remain open every day from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for safe in-person voting or to drop off completed vote-by-mail ballots.

All participating vote centers will follow public health and safety guidelines related to COVID-19.

The vote centers can be found here.

The election is being held to fill the state Senate seat vacated by Holly Mitchell, who was elected to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors in November.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

County registrar officials have been sending vote-by-mail ballots to voters in the 30th Senate District.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Three Democrats, two Republicans, a Peace and Freedom Party candidate and one candidate with no party preference will appear on the ballot for the race to represent the overwhelmingly Democratic district that includes Culver City, Mar Vista, Century City, Ladera Heights, Exposition Park, South Los Angeles, Westmont, much of downtown Los Angeles and a portion of Inglewood.

If no candidate receives a majority, a runoff between the top two finishers will be held May 4.

Some voters will also decide on contests for the Rio Hondo Community College District, the San Marino Unified School District, and the Lawndale/Centinela/Wiseburn Unified School Districts.

Translated materials in Armenian, Chinese, Farsi, Hindi, Japanese, Khmer, Korean, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog, Thai or Vietnamese can be obtained by calling 800-815-2666, option 2.

Southern California 4 hours ago

SoCal Gas Prices Shoot Up To Highest Level Since December 2019

protests 5 hours ago

New Legislation Would Protect Drivers Who Hit Protestors

NASA 2 hours ago

Space Station Launch Honors ‘Hidden Figures' Mathematician

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

LA Countylos angeles county
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Black History Month NBCLX Travel & Adventure
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us