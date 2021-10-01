Walk with NBC4 in the Fight to End Breast Cancer

October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. To raise awareness about this critical issue, join NBC4 and the American Cancer Society at the annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk on Saturday, October 16 in the fight to end breast cancer. NBC4 is a long-time sponsor of the walk with NBC4 Investigative Reporter Lolita Lopez, a breast cancer survivor, as co-emcee with sister station Telemundo 52.

The walk takes place at Grand Park in Downtown Los Angeles with registration beginning at 7 a.m. and the walk at 8:30 a.m. Register at MakingStridesWalk.org/LosAngeles.

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer in women, after lung cancer with one in eight being diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. In fact, breast cancer is more common in African American women under age 45 and they are more likely to die from the disease at any age. Finding the disease early through routine screening such as mammography is the best way to combat it.

The American Cancer Society offers free information on breast cancer early detection and screening, diagnosis, treatment and recovery, along with free patient services including a 24 hour hotline at 1.800.227.2345 and information is available in English and Spanish anytime at cancer.org/breastcancer.