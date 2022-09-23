Bell Gardens

Warehouse Fire Knocked Down in Bell Gardens

By Staff Reports

A fire broke out in Bell Gardens early Friday morning, scorching what appeared to be a warehouse for diapers before firefighters were able to knock it down around 6 a.m.

The warehouse fire began at the intersection of Florence and Scout Avenues, near the Bell Gardens Sports Center just after 4 a.m.

Video captured flames shooting out of the roof, alongside a heavy response from Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters.

During the battle to put out the flames, the roof of the warehouse collapsed, according to LA County Fire.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, but is being investigated.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

