Warnings Issued For Santa Monica Pier, Mothers Beach

Los Angeles County health officials issued a couple of beach warnings Saturday. Residents were advised to be careful of swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters around discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers at Mothers Beach in Marina del Rey and the Santa Monica Pier, the Department of Public Health announced.

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24 hours a day on the county's beach closure hotline, 800-525-5662. Information is also available on the department's website, PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.