Watch: BMW Driver Speeds Off With Flowers Stolen From Street Vendor

The incident occurred on Mother's Day at the corner of Vermont Avenue with the PCH.

A flower vendor was robbed by an apparent customer in broad daylight on a corner of the Harbor City area of Los Angeles.

The incident occurred on Sunday, at the intersection of Vermont Avenue and Pacific Coast Highway, and was captured by the camera of another car.

The images show the moment when a white vehicle stops at the intersection and a person traveling as a passenger asks the vendor for four bouquets of flowers.

The street vendor gives them to him through the window, but it's at that point where the driver speeds away before the vendor can charge them for the flowers.

According to the vendor, the person driving the vehicle was a woman and authorities confirmed that they are investigating the case.

Harbor CityLos AngelescrimeStreet Vendors
