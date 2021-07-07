Watch: Illegal Fireworks Show Gone Wrong Sets Off Explosions in Rialto Neighborhood

An illegal fireworks display that went awry on the Fourth of July started a fire at a Rialto home and frightened neighbors who saw and heard the series of blasts.

Video shows a cache of illegal fireworks going off at once in the San Bernardino County community. Witnesses said fireworks appeared to shoot toward the ground, touching off a series of spectacular explosions in the neighborhood.

“There was a woman screaming, she didn’t know where one of her kids were,” said witness David Escobar. “So we ran initially into the back yard, and it literally looked like a bomb went off back there.”

Firefighters responded to the home near Chestnut Avenue and Home Street Sunday night. No injuries were reported.

At least one window appeared to have shattered.

No arrests were reported.