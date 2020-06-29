Watch: LA County Announces 100K Coronavirus Cases

Los Angeles County health officials are reporting 2,903 new cases of coronavirus, the largest single-day total by far during the pandemic. The total number of cases has now topped 100,000, reaching 100,772.

While avoiding laying blame for the recent spike in coronavirus cases, Los Angeles County health officials said restaurants and bars continue to fall short of meeting public-safety protocols, and without a dramatic reversal in public behavior to control the virus, "we will see a lot more deaths.''

The latest statistics compiled by local health officials estimate that on average, one in every 140 people in Los Angeles County is infected with COVID-19 and capable of spreading it to others, likely without having any symptoms or even knowing they are carrying the virus.

That figure has dramatically changed from last week, when the estimate was one in every 400 people.

"What this means is that Angelenos in the activities of daily living when they go out are very likely to be in the locations or near persons who are currently infectious, and in fact a large typical store is likely to have multiple infectious persons enter the shop every day,'' Dr. Roger Lewis, who leads the county's statistical modeling efforts, said.

Refresh for updates.