Watch: Mayor Karen Bass to Present First State of the City Address

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is slated Monday to deliver her first State of the City address on how her administration has made urgent progress since she took office, and she will also discuss her plans for the following year on how to improve the city for Angelenos.

Bass will deliver the address from City Hall at 5:30 p.m. The mayor is expected to discuss issues such as the homelessness crisis, public safety and ways to move the city forward.

Under the Los Angeles City Charter, the mayor is required to publicly address the council on the state of the city ever year before the release of the proposed budget,'' Mayor Bass' office posted on Twitter. The State of the City address is an opportunity for the mayor to celebrate the administration's accomplishments, present the new proposed budget

to the public and address the most urgent challenges the city will face in the next fiscal year.''

In January, the Los Angeles City Council approved a $50 million emergency fund for the mayor to use at her discretion to address the city's homelessness crisis. Bass used a portion of those funds for her Inside Safe Initiative, a plan to bring people inside from tents and encampments, with the goal of housing 17,000 people experiencing homelessness within her first year as mayor.

Bass recently announced her administration housed approximately 4,000 Angelenos through a collaborative effort -- and of that number, 1,000 Angelenos were housed through her Inside Safe initiative.

"My top priority from day one to day 100 of my administration has been confronting the homelessness crisis with the urgency it requires, and that won't stop,'' Bass said in a statement.Together, we will work to make Los Angeles safer and more livable in every neighborhood.''

The mayor laid out several public safety priorities such as bolstering the Los Angeles Police Department, supporting training for officers to respond to mental health crises, and expand non-punitive strategies that reduce crime.

Bass has also issued a series of emergency declarations to respond to recent storms. These declarations enabled the city to coordinate responses and secure federal and state funds for significant impacts to the city's power system and infrastructure including filling more than 17,000 potholes throughout city streets.