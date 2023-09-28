How to watch the aerobatic thrills of the Pacific Airshow in Huntington Beach

Jet-fueled entertainment returns to the skies over the Southern California coast this weekend when the Pacific Airshow soars and roars over Huntington Beach.

Thee three-day event with a beach party atmosphere features aerobatic aerial demonstrations by professional display teams, including the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.

Here's what to know.

When is the Pacific Airshow?

The Pacific Airshow will feature events from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Friday through Sunday. Gates open at 9 a.m. Friday is a rehearsal day before the main events Saturday and Sunday. Each day features all performers.

How can I watch the Pacific Airshow?

Anyone in and around Huntington Beach can see the aircraft for free, but a ticket to the gated areas offers an enthusiast's view and helps fund the show. Tickets also provide access to perks within the gated area, like the beer garden and food trucks. You'll also be able to follow along with the show announcers in the show center.

The show center is on the beach between Twin Dolphin Street and Beach Boulevard on Pacific Coast Highway. Tickets run from $25 for general admission to $3,950-plus for cabanas. Pier seats cost from $50 to $75. Click here for full pricing options.

For general admission attendees, organizers recommend bringing a chair, towel or blanket, or be prepared to sit on the sand.

All of the Airshow's ticket options are ADA accessible.

Who will perform at the Pacific Airshow?

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, an F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team, Canadian Forces Snowbirds, the U.S. Army Golden Knights and U.S. Navy Parachute Team are just some of the high-flying reasons to watch. See a full list of performers.

Pacific Airshow parking

Parking is available around the city, but lots close to the beach viewing area fill up fast on Saturday and Sunday. Organizers suggest rideshare options, public transit and -- if you live nearby -- walking or biking.

Hourly parking is available at the Pier Plaza parking lot and Main Promenade parking structure.

Pacific Airshow weather forecast

Pacific Airshow is a rain or shine event, but some events might be modified for weather-related safety reasons.

