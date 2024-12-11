Timelapse video shows Franklin Fire growing in Malibu

Cameras placed around Southern California to monitor wildfires captured how the Franklin Fire in Malibu spread within a 24-hour period starting on Tuesday.

The timelapse video from UC San Diego’s ALERTCalifornia program shows the growth of the brush fire, beginning at 6:20 a.m. Tuesday.

The Franklin Fire, fanned by gusty Santa Ana winds overnight, grew to scorch nearly 4,000 acres of land in Malibu within the time period, forcing more than 12,600 to evacuate from an area south of Pluma Road, east of Corral Canyon, and west of Big Rock.

Another 7,380 people were under evacuation warnings, in an area south of Mulholland Highway, north of Pacific Coast Highway, east of Trancas and west of Coastline.

The brush fire was first reported before 11 p.m. Monday under the Malibu Canyon tunnel with a volume of dry brush contributed to the rapid spread of the blaze.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation.

The ALERTCalifornia network has more than 1,130 live-monitoring cameras with sensor arrays to study “increasingly frequent and severe climate-driven disasters such as fires, floods, atmospheric rivers and landslides,” according to UC San Diego.