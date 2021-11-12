UC Riverside

Watch: UC Riverside's JP Moorman II Sinks Game-Winner at the Buzzer From 70 Feet Away

The Highlanders defeated Arizona State 66-65 on a three-quarters court heave that hit nothing but net.

J.P. Moorman II made a three-quarter court shot at the buzzer and UC Riverside stunned Arizona State 66-65 on Thursday night.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

A transfer from Temple, Moorman caught the inbound pass on the left side of the court, turned, heaved it 70 feet and hit nothing but net in front of a silent ASU home crowd. His toss followed Luther Muhammad's layup with two seconds left that gave Arizona State a 65-63 lead.

Flynn Cameron scored 18 points on 6-for-8 shooting from 3-point range for the Highlanders (1-1). Moorman scored 14 with 11 rebounds and Zyon Pullin scored 10 with eight rebounds and eight assists.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

East Los Angeles 4 hours ago

Woman Shot and Killed After Stabbing Deputy Who Responded to Report of Fires Set at Gas Station

Santa Susana 12 hours ago

Explosion Sends Potentially Radioactive Dust Into Air Above LA

The Highlanders' largest lead was six points in the first half while Arizona State (1-1) posted a series of five-point margins after halftime.

Kimani Lawrence scored 19 points with 12 rebounds, Marcus Bagley scored 18 and Muhammad 11 for Arizona State.

UC Riverside moved its record to 1-6 all-time against Arizona State.

This article tagged under:

UC Riverside
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us