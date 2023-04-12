Water Main Break in Northridge Causes Severe Damage to Home and Floods Streets

Several people in Northridge woke up to a wave of water after a water main break caused severe damage to a home and flooded streets.

Right before 1 a.m. a 1964 pipe burst underground right in front of a home, flooding multiple streets in the neighborhood. The rushing water was so powerful that it pushed opened the homeowners garage doors.

"I saw through the window water just flooding the street," said Ricky Rocha, a neighbor. "I just came out to see if everyone was OK and called 911. Thankfully everyone outside was safe."

It took DWP about an hour to turn the water off. They are expected to work on repairing the broken pipe for the next several hours.